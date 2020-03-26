Thursday, Quaran-stream hosts Charleston bands and others for live performances online

click to enlarge
The Quaran-stream plans to give musicians a place to play while social distancing
During this weird time of quarantine and social distancing, almost everything is canceled and postponed as people make tough decisions to better public health. While disappointing, folks are getting creative and many artists are finding ways to perform for their fans. One way to still see live music is Atlas Touring's “Quaran-stream: a Distantly Social Event
” for all you quarantined music lovers out there. The stream will begin at 3 p.m. on Thurs. March 26.
Qaran-stream is a multi-genre festival consisting of 15 artists (including several local bands), across five cities, performing live over the internet. All performers are those that had to make the hard choice to suspend their tours in these trying times. And in a real “when life gives you lemons” type situation, these artists are making lemonade by giving their fans the shows they sorely have to miss.
The sets will be 30-minute sessions starting at 3:30 p.m. Local artists performing include Easy Honey, Rare Creatures, Schema, Little Bird, and Little Stranger.
The festival will be streamed on YouTube
and Facebook Live.