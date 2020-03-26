Thursday, March 26, 2020
SUSTO to livestream four shows over the next two weeks
He is risen
Posted
by Eliana Katz
on Thu, Mar 26, 2020 at 4:20 PM
-
Jonathan Boncek
-
SUSTO will play four sets, each centered around a different theme
Bummed you have to stay indoors and can't see SUSTO in concert this spring? Well turn that quarantined frown upside down because SUSTO is teaming up with Stageit to livestream four shows
between March 27 and Easter. Each show will have a different theme and set list.
It all starts on Friday, with more shows on April 4, April 9, and culminating with an "Easter Brunch" show at 10 a.m. on April 12.
Tickets for the livestream are donation-based. Viewers can pay what they want, but the suggested price is $15.
SUSTO songwriter Justin Osborne thanks his fans for continued support during these crazy times we've been living in. “It’s gonna be fun to connect with y’all and I’m excited to make the most of these strange circumstances," Osborne notes in an Instagram post announcing the shows.
Tags: susto, stageit, livestream, justin osborne, quarantine, social distancing, charleston, sc, Image