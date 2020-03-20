Read an important note from Publisher Andy Brack

Friday, March 20, 2020

Cultura Festival postponed to a later date due to coronavirus

And again

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 4:52 PM

click to enlarge Curren$y was expected to headline Cutlura 2020 - INSTAGRAM.COM/CULTURAFESTIVALCHS
  • instagram.com/culturafestivalchs
  • Curren$y was expected to headline Cutlura 2020
Cultura Festival, the only local music festival dedicated to black artists, has been postponed due to COVID-19. Matt Monday, festival curator and founder, made the announcement on Instagram on Friday.

The Curren$y headlined festival was originally slated to be at the Royal American on April 25. A new date will hopefully be announced in the coming weeks and all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
Feedback File
This is the latest in a large string of postponed and canceled shows, including High Water 2020, and closed venues. Health experts continue to recommend social distancing as a means to combat the spread of COVID-19. 

