Cultura Festival postponed to a later date due to coronavirus

Curren$y was expected to headline Cutlura 2020

Cultura Festival, the only local music festival dedicated to black artists, has been postponed due to COVID-19. Matt Monday, festival curator and founder, made the announcement on Instagram on Friday.The Curren$y headlined festival was originally slated to be at the Royal American on April 25. A new date will hopefully be announced in the coming weeks and all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.This is the latest in a large string of postponed and canceled shows, including High Water 2020, and closed venues. Health experts continue to recommend social distancing as a means to combat the spread of COVID-19.