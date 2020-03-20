Friday, March 20, 2020
Cultura Festival postponed to a later date due to coronavirus
And again
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Mar 20, 2020 at 4:52 PM
click to enlarge
-
instagram.com/culturafestivalchs
-
Curren$y was expected to headline Cutlura 2020
Cultura Festival, the only local music festival dedicated to black artists, has been postponed due to COVID-19. Matt Monday, festival curator and founder, made the announcement on Instagram on Friday.
The Curren$y headlined festival was originally slated to be at the Royal American on April 25. A new date will hopefully be announced in the coming weeks and all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
This is the latest in a large string of postponed and canceled shows, including High Water 2020, and closed venues. Health experts continue to recommend social distancing as a means to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Tags: cultura, matt monday, covid-19, royal american, Image