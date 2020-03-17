Thursday, March 19, 2020
Charleston music venues cancel live music through March due to COVID-19
Venues schedule or postpone many acts
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM
Pour House hopes to be open on April 1
The Charleston Pour House and the Royal American announced today they will be closing or changing live music schedules through the end of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We are doing our best to take care of our staff and we will go back to heavily supporting local musicians and artists as soon as we can," the Pour House Facebook page read today. "We love y'all and we are going to get through this together."
The following is a list of music venues who have canceled or changed schedules in the coming weeks:
- Charleston Music Hall - Shows scheduled or postponed through April 1
- Charleston Pour House - Closed through March, many shows postponed
- The Royal American - March shows canceled, remaining open for business for the time being
- Music Farm - All shows postponed through March
- The Sparrow - Venue will be closed through Tues. March 31, pending government mandates
- Purple Buffalo - All events are canceled until further notice
- Awendaw Green - The weekly Barn Jams will not take place until further notice
- Windjammer - Closed until further notice
- The Commodore - Closed until further notice
For full coverage of how the coronavirus is impacting Charleston at charlestoncitypaper.com/coronavirus
