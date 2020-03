View this post on Instagram

We are saddened to announce that High Water Festival will no longer be taking place this year. While we are disappointed to share this news, the health and safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community are always our top priority. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase beginning March 23, 2020. Please allow 7 business days for the refund to process. We appreciate your support and will see everyone back at Riverfront Park for High Water 2021!