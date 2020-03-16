Contour cancels tour for new EP Weight in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

click to enlarge Dave Curry

Contour's Khari Lucas released Weight last week

Following a successful kickoff show last weekend at the Royal American for his newest EP,, Contour has decided to cancel the rest of the tour. Contour songwriter Khari Lucas made the announcement on Instagram last week, following suit with other tours, citing the coronavirus pandemic.In his Instagram post, Lucas expressed his disappointment with the decision, while adding that he fully understands the necessity. “We decided that it wouldn’t be practical or ethical to ask people to congregate night after night or run the risk of carrying and spreading the virus as we traveled, especially considering how little we can accurately gauge what the exact risk of doing so would be,” he wrote.Lucas is urging consciousness among his followers and fans. "Please consider those most at risk in your choices moving forward. Support artists by buying their merch/music, and by keeping us in mind for future opportunities/shows/etc as things eventually resolve."was released March 12 and has been received well by fans. Its mellow jazzy sound really contrasts the hysteria of the current moment. It is coincidentally an excellent thing to listen to during this time of national anxiety. The four tracks are all jazz driven and chilled out, with slightly distorted vocals and haunting echoes.The sound encapsulates the eeriness of the time while still holding on to the smooth jazzy heartbeat tone reminding you life goes on. Each track differs slightly from the one before it, building on and traveling through a range of emotions, from content to melancholy. As disappointing as it is to see the tour canceled like many others, the raw talent of Contour's EP is a silver lining.