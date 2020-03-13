Human Resources takes Glide Magazine to their "Girlfriend's House"

click to enlarge Human Resources' new EP consists of three live recordings, including one Heyrocco cover

After two years without releasing new music, Human Resources put out a new single titled "Girlfriend’s House." The single premiered nationally withon March 12.Following the success of their 2018 full length album, the band wanted to figure out a way to “level up and keep pushing," bassist and vocalist Aaron Utterback tells. While the vocals and lyrics stay true to the band's indie pop-rock nature, "Girlfriend's House" hits harder with a funkier synth-driven sound. It’s a match made in heaven, creating a distinct and fresh tune while keeping a familiar lyrical style.Utterback notes that the song is about growth and decision making. The band mirrors this message by pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, trying a new sound on for size.