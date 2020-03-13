Friday, March 13, 2020
Human Resources takes Glide Magazine to their "Girlfriend's House"
It's a cool place
Posted
by Eliana Katz
on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 2:26 PM
click to enlarge
-
Human Resources' new EP consists of three live recordings, including one Heyrocco cover
After two years without releasing new music, Human Resources put out a new single titled "Girlfriend’s House." The single premiered nationally with Glide Magazine
on March 12.
Following the success of their 2018 full length album Champagne
, the band wanted to figure out a way to “level up and keep pushing," bassist and vocalist Aaron Utterback tells Glide
. While the vocals and lyrics stay true to the band's indie pop-rock nature, "Girlfriend's House" hits harder with a funkier synth-driven sound. It’s a match made in heaven, creating a distinct and fresh tune while keeping a familiar lyrical style.
Utterback notes that the song is about growth and decision making. The band mirrors this message by pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, trying a new sound on for size.
Tags: human resources, indie pop-rock, glide magazine, girlfriend's house, champagne, aaron utterback, Image