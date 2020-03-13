Friday, March 13, 2020

Human Resources takes Glide Magazine to their "Girlfriend's House"

It's a cool place

Posted by Eliana Katz on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 2:26 PM

click to enlarge Human Resources' new EP consists of three live recordings, including one Heyrocco cover
  • Human Resources' new EP consists of three live recordings, including one Heyrocco cover
After two years without releasing new music, Human Resources put out a new single titled "Girlfriend’s House." The single premiered nationally with Glide Magazine on March 12.


Following the success of their 2018 full length album Champagne, the band wanted to figure out a way to “level up and keep pushing," bassist and vocalist Aaron Utterback tells Glide. While the vocals and lyrics stay true to the band's indie pop-rock nature, "Girlfriend's House" hits harder with a funkier synth-driven sound. It’s a match made in heaven, creating a distinct and fresh tune while keeping a familiar lyrical style.

Utterback notes that the song is about growth and decision making. The band mirrors this message by pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, trying a new sound on for size.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS