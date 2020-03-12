Curren$y will headline Cultura Festival 2020, returning to the Royal American on April 25

click to enlarge
Cultura, Charleston's first and only festival dedicated to black artists, just released its lineup — and it looks good. Curren$y will headline the April 25 event. Taking place at the Royal American, the show will feature performances by Matt Monday, Tyler Cash, Niecy Blues, Sunrhe, DJ B-Lord, DJ Scrib, Illadell, Crucial BGR, Ray Lejune, and Mike Brown.
Rapper Matt Monday created and curated Cultura in 2019 to celebrate young black culture, bringing some of Charleston's brightest hip-hop and R&B stars to the stage. The night received a positive reception from locals and quickly built excitement for what was next.
"We're really excited for this year," Monday says. "We plan to continue adding elements that will create a unique and exclusive experience you won't find anywhere else. All the love is greatly appreciated. Huge thank you to [producer] Black Dave for the poster."
