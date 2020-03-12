Benny Starr and Rodrick Cliche team up again for Native Son's first single

click to enlarge Steve Aycock Photography

Native Son performed at the 2019 Charleston City Paper Music Awards

Native Son, a collaboration between rapper Benny Starr and keyboardist Rodrick Cliche, released their first single on March 11. "030220" is a soulful head-nodder, exactly what you would expect from two of Charleston's finest.Starr called on Cliche's band, the Four20s, to create the soundscapes in the live recording of Starr's 2019 release,. Their working relationship is still proving fruitful, and possibly reaching new peeks, on the latest single. "I wrote a joyous number with a black band/ Berkeley County's boy wonder and the Batman/ I tried convincing you that I am not invincible/ while still schooling students to go and step up their principles," Starr raps.Cliche's production finds that sweet spot between experimental and time-tested grooves. He vies with Starr for the spotlight, making a beat that's just as ear-catching as the words.Basically, it's exactly what we expected from these two and we're ready for more.