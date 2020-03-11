Concert goers live in a world they believe to be loud and free. But there is, unheard by most, an outer world, a barrier between in and out, just as loud but not as free as they thought — the world outside a venue, where the door guy simply wants you to pay the cover charge. Welcome to a few nights in the life of Tin Roof's door dude, Rex Stickel.

Monday

9:06 p.m.





click to enlarge File

Stickel

A lady opens the door."Hello, do you have your ID? We're having a show tonight with a $7 cash cover.""Oh, OK. I don't have any cash.""Right behind you is an AT...""If I order a drink, do I still need to pay the fee?""No, it's a cover to pay the ba...""Can I Venmo you?""No.""Oh ... I actually don't have any cash or an ATM card.""What are you doing here, out in the world? Relying on Venmo?""Hold on, I see a friend I can borrow money from."

10:42 p.m.



Bands, I'm gonna tell you a secret: It's tacky to bark orders for drinks while on stage. Plan ahead or be polite.

Friday

8:30 p.m.



Lady: "Hey, do you know how this ATM works?"

Me: "Yeah, put your card in and do what it says."

Monday

8:14 p.m.



Me: "Hey man, we've got a show tonight with a $7 cover."

Guy: "How long is the band gonna play?"

Me: "The show's over at midnight."

Guy: "OK, last time I was here the band started at 8 and ended at 9."

Me: "Well there are three bands tonight."

Guy: "Three bands played that night, too."

Me: "Oh ... OK ..."

Friday

8:18 p.m.



A guy pays the cover.

Me: "Enjoy the show, man."

Guy: "Thanks, you too. I mean, no... Well, you can enjoy the show I guess, if you want to. I'm sure they pay you whether you enjoy it or not, but..."

Me: "Thanks."

Monday

8:31 p.m.



A small group walks up.

Me: "What's up guys, everyone have their ID?"

Guy: "I don't."

Me: "Sorry, man. Gotta have an ID to get in."

Guy: "Umm ... would my mugshot work?"

Me: "... even less so."

Friday

9:01 p.m.



Two older gentlemen walk up.

Guy 1: "Is it hardcore tonight?"

Me: "Uhh ... it's hard rock."

Guy 2: "So not really hardcore?"

Me: "There's a $7 cover."

They turn and leave.

9:06 p.m.

A nice lady walks up, offers ID and money, we share a joke, she laughs and goes inside. 10 seconds later she comes back out. She's at the wrong venue.

Me: "Where are you supposed to be?"

Lady: "The Sparrow."

I hand her money back.

9:34 p.m.



Another lady walks up, offers ID and money, we share a joke, she laughs and goes inside. 10 seconds later she comes back out. I look at her and think, "No way..."

Me: "The Sparrow?"

Lady: "Yeah, I got confused. Is that in Park Circle?"

Sunday

7:25 p.m.



A couple walks up.

Me: "Hey, gang. We have a comedy show tonight with a cover of $10 cash."

Guy: "You take checks?"

Me: "Oh, so you're one of the performers?"

Guy: "Oh, no I... uh, I was, uhhhh..."

Me: "I'm kidding, $10 please."

8:03 p.m.

Two guys are paying the cover.

Guy 1: "It's good comedy, right?"

Guy 2: "Yeah, I want these dollars to purchase laughs."

Me: "If I were you, fellas, I'd just worry about being a good audience, then we'll talk after that."

10:07 p.m.



After one too many mis-gendering foot-in-mouth debacles, all you are going to hear from me now is "Howdy, partner," and a few "Yippee-ki-yay, motherfuckers."