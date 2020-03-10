Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Ranky Tanky getting 'In the Mix' at the College on March 23

Limited Tickets Available

Posted by Eliana Katz on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM

click to enlarge Ranky Tanky won a Grammy this year for best regional roots album - PETER FRANK EDWARDS
  • Peter Frank Edwards
  • Ranky Tanky won a Grammy this year for best regional roots album
Gullah band Ranky Tanky is coming back home to Charleston to sit down with the public on March 23 at Simons Center Recital Hall on the campus at College of Charleston at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss their 2020 Grammy win for their album Good Time, touring, and their original music as a part of the College's In the Mix series.

A reception with the quintet will follow at the Hill Exhibition Gallery, courtesy of the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture.

In the Mix is a speaker series that connects musicians and students to music industry leaders. Quentin Baxter, drummer for Ranky Tanky, will host the event.

A limited number of free tickets are available online.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS