Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Ranky Tanky getting 'In the Mix' at the College on March 23
Eliana Katz
on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 4:38 PM
Peter Frank Edwards
Ranky Tanky won a Grammy this year for best regional roots album
Gullah band Ranky Tanky is coming back home to Charleston to sit down with the public on March 23 at Simons Center Recital Hall on the campus at College of Charleston at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss their 2020 Grammy win for their album Good Time
, touring, and their original music as a part of the College's In the Mix series.
A reception with the quintet will follow at the Hill Exhibition Gallery, courtesy of the Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture.
In the Mix is a speaker series that connects musicians and students to music industry leaders. Quentin Baxter, drummer for Ranky Tanky, will host the event.
A limited number of free tickets are available online
.
