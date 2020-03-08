Sunday, March 8, 2020

Grace Joyner gets ready to Settle In with "Fake Girlfriend"

Happens to everyone

Posted by Eliana Katz on Sun, Mar 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM

click to enlarge Joyner's second LP will be out in April - FILE
  • File
  • Joyner's second LP will be out in April
Grace Joyner just released her new single, "Fake Girlfriend," giving us a taste of what's coming on her sophomore album, Settle In. Sticking to her indie pop sound, “Fake Girlfriend” is a groovy and candid take on casual and not so casual romantic situations.


“How hard is it to be sweet to your fake girlfriend,” Joyner croons in the chorus, in a humorous ode to modern dating. Some may call them “situationships.” They can be confusing, but Joyner captures them perfectly with her haunting, folky vocals and fun beats.

This is the first of a few singles coming out in the next couple months as we get closer to Settle In, dropping on April 24.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS