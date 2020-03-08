Sunday, March 8, 2020
Grace Joyner gets ready to Settle In with "Fake Girlfriend"
Happens to everyone
Posted
by Eliana Katz
on Sun, Mar 8, 2020 at 12:46 PM
click to enlarge
-
File
-
Joyner's second LP will be out in April
Grace Joyner just released her new single, "Fake Girlfriend,"
giving us a taste of what's coming on her sophomore album, Settle In.
Sticking to her indie pop sound, “Fake Girlfriend” is a groovy and candid take on casual and not so casual romantic situations.
“How hard is it to be sweet to your fake girlfriend,” Joyner croons in the chorus, in a humorous ode to modern dating. Some may call them “situationships.” They can be confusing, but Joyner captures them perfectly with her haunting, folky vocals and fun beats.
This is the first of a few singles coming out in the next couple months as we get closer to Settle In
, dropping on April 24.
Tags: grace joyner, settle in, fake girlfriend, indie pop, charleston, sc, Image