Grace Joyner gets ready to Settle In with "Fake Girlfriend"

Joyner's second LP will be out in April

Grace Joyner just released her new single, "Fake Girlfriend," giving us a taste of what's coming on her sophomore album,Sticking to her indie pop sound, “Fake Girlfriend” is a groovy and candid take on casual and not so casual romantic situations.“How hard is it to be sweet to your fake girlfriend,” Joyner croons in the chorus, in a humorous ode to modern dating. Some may call them “situationships.” They can be confusing, but Joyner captures them perfectly with her haunting, folky vocals and fun beats.This is the first of a few singles coming out in the next couple months as we get closer to, dropping on April 24.