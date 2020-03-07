Will Love is feeling emotional on L.O.V.E.

click to enlarge Provided

Rapper Will Love's newest EP, titledshows fans that Love’s lyricism is as strong as ever. Released on Feb. 21 the five track EP ranges from upbeat love songs to tracks full of angst and intense sound. Throughout each track however, Love’s bars are quick, dense, and clever. Of the five, be sure not to miss “Jodeci Interlude” and “D.W.M.T.M.”“Jodeci Interlude” uses a familiar sample (“Come and Talk to Me”) that couples very well with this short but sweet song about love, both romantic and a more self-centered love. It ends with some choice “words to live by” striking a comical contrast as a lovely message of being oneself is delivered in an aggressive manner.To close the EP, Love gets introspective with the last track “D.W.M.T.M.” It is a mellow sound with emotional bars that give the listener a reflective view of Love’s journey. He sincerely raps about the shortness of life and the reality of the choices that he has made.