Lo-Fi Blac Collective releases their debut Don't Feed the Mogwai on Saturday

Slum Chronic was one of the founders of Lo-Fi Blac Collective

Event Details Lo-Fi Blac Collective @ The Purple Buffalo 2702 Azalea Drive North Charleston, SC When: Sat., March 7 Price: $5 Music Map

The Charleston-rooted Lo-Fi Blac Collective is celebrating their debut album, released today, with a lively and stacked show at the Purple Buffalo on Saturday night. Their new album,, and their release show will feature performances from artists in the collective, including creator Slum Chronic, Jhonny Mav, Kaleb the Great, Young Rell, Mike Burna, Klooch, Huddle, and Tuzi Babi.The Lo-Fi Blac Collective was originally meant to be an indie music record label but quickly gained popularity, turning into the music collective it exists as today. They remain a close knit community of artists who support each other and work together outside of the collective.The 21+ release show at the Purple Buffalo will start at 8 p.m. There will be a $5 cover.