Fiasco releases I'll Be With You in memory of frontman Scott Frank

Fiasco finished recording "I'll Be With You" just a week before the death of Scott Frank (left)

Event Details Celebrating Scott Frank @ The Royal American 970 Morrison Dr. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Thu., March 5 Price: $5 donation Music Map

Following the recent death of bandmate Scott Frank, Fiasco is releasing their newest EP, hauntingly titled. The group finished the project just a week before Frank’s death on Feb. 23 and plan to release the three-track EP in conjunction with a tribute show, celebrating Frank’s life, tonight at the Royal American."Loose Lipped," the previously released single from this EP, provides an accurate sneak peak of what you can expect from the other tracks. In classic Fiasco fashion, the tunes rock hard and are emotionally driven. Most notably on the EP however is Frank’s recognizable vocals. They are guttural, raspy, and incredibly distinct. It’s what drives the music beyond its classic punk rock sound into a dimension of intense emotion, creating a raw experience.The three tracks on the album give the listener a sensation of release, yelling into the void and really sitting with their own emotions.holds an enormous amount of weight for the band and acts as a lasting tribute to the talent and depth of their friend and bandmate, Scott Frank.