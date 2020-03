Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg are coming to Columbia, didn't cha know?

File

Erykah Badu is known for her neo-soul tunes

Erykah Badu and Snoop Dogg are headed to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia on May 10. Tickets go on sale online or at the Colonial Life Arena Box office on Fri. March 6 at 10 a.m.The pair are hip-hop and R&B icons — just straight-up icons for that matter. Badu earned her notoriety as a pioneer of the neo-soul genre, with two Grammys for best R&B album and best female R&B vocal performance.Snoop Dogg is a household name thanks to his wildly successful music career, hit singles like "Gin and Juice" and "Nuthin' But A 'G' Thang," as well as his work as a DJ, actor, and philanthropist. Snoop has been nominated for 16 Grammy Awards and is a multi-platinum selling artist.