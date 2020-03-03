Savannah Music Festival celebrates 31 years with a variety of American and world music

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of artist
-
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones will perform on Apr. 4
If you want to get out of Charleston and see a wealth of performers all in one place, the Savannah Music Festival is the place to be. This multi-genre festival is celebrating its 31st season between Mar. 26 and Apr. 11, with live performances from a number of musical genres including that of classical, jazz, dance, American roots music, and world music.
Jason Isbell, Bruce Hornsby, Bela Fleck and the Flecktones, Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, Mandolin Orange, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, and many others will be performing throughout this 17-day festival along with some exciting music education opportunities in the form of late night jams and dance parties.
This event takes place at venues throughout historic Savannah, Ga. and tickets can be purchased online
.