Danielle Howle heads to the swamp for her new EP, and to Home Team Tuesday for release

via Instagram

Howle's latest album was recorded using solar power

Event Details Danielle Howle @ Home Team BBQ 1205 Ashley River Rd. West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Tue., March 3 Music Map

Deep from inside the swamp comes Danielle Howle's newest EP,, available now on most streaming platforms. The latest release was recorded exclusively via solar power in a South Carolina forest.This collection does its birthplace justice. The acoustic folk sound, with Howle’s rich vocals and honest lyrics transport the listener into those swampy, whimsical, and haunting pine forests. The beauty ofis the contradiction it presents. Musically, it is just Howle and her guitar, yet she takes the project and creates an intimate, shared space that the listener can relate with and connect to.Howle's songwriting skill is impressive throughout this EP. The tracks cover a myriad of subjects while staying consistently honest. The majority of the tracks on the album synthesize different moments of love. From the melancholy blues sound of “While I Miss You” that tugs the heartstrings of anyone that is far away from their love, to the sweet and bubbly feelings of a crush in “It’s Okay,”captures moments on the spectrum of romantic experiences and does so authentically.The closing track, “April Called Today,” is a lighthearted take on the realities of death brought to light by the passing of a beloved duck, Fred. Just like the woods,is dense and well-rounded.Howle will play a release show foron March 3 at 7 p.m. at Home Team BBQ's West Ashley spot.