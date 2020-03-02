Songwriter Dylan Swinson learns self-acceptance on "Love Yourself (You Overcame)"

click to enlarge Stephanie Stein

If you are in need of a tune to spark some self-love going into this spring season, look no further. Dylan Swinson’s new single “Love Yourself (You Overcame),” released Feb. 21, is an introspective anthem about overcoming obstacles and accepting yourself.The song's uplifting message is draped over an early 2000s pop rock sound. Heavy guitar, strong vocals, and a dramatic build create the emotional intensity that the message calls for.Available on all streaming platforms, “Love Yourself (You Overcame)” is the first single released off of Swinson’s upcoming self-titled debut coming out on March 20.Varying from his previous EP’s, Swinson notes that this album is “much more me.” His music comes from feelings and experiences that he believes are relatable to many. He hopes that people will connect to some or all of this album.