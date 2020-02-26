click to enlarge Provided

INDIE ROCK | Beach Tiger

w/ MYFEVER, Mountains Like Wax

Fri. Feb. 28

9 p.m.

$10

The Royal American

Charleston indie rock project Beach Tiger has referred to this as a "homecoming" show, after frontman Taylor McCleskey spent two months away from Charleston. The evening at the Royal American will be the first live peek at what McCleskey has been cooking up in his new broad, expansive plan to endlessly produce new music. Beach Tiger will be joined by alternative rock band MYFEVER, who originally hail from Florida, but are now based out of Atlanta. Believe it or not, despite the geographic separation, this will be the second show that MYFEVER and Beach Tiger have played together at the Royal American, having shared a bill at the venue just last summer. New music and continuous touring, at least on MYFEVER's end, will provide both acts with the right amount of growth to promise something different from last year. Touring with MYFEVER through Georgia, Tennessee, and South Carolina is Nashville indie rock duo Mountains Like Wax. They recently stopped in the Charleston area with a set at Awendaw Green on Feb. 19, and are back to give fans a look at one of their full-volume club sets. —Alex Peeples FRIDAY

JAZZ FUSION | Electric Kif

w/ Shaun Martin Three-O

Wed. Feb. 26

$12/adv, $15/dos

9:30 p.m.

Pour House

Electric Kif is a cosmic combo that has been exploring funk, jazz, and atmospheric rock themes from its home base in Miami for several years now. That said, of late, these four distinctive players have taken a giant step forward in terms of cohesiveness. You see, to complete their newest album, Jefe, this eclectic ensemble culled 11 songs created during an improvisational three-day recording session over a year ago during with little advance preparation. This was, by all accounts, a new way of doing things for them. The results showcase the sound of a band that is perfectly blended rather than comprised of competing parts. Among the many compositional standouts are trippy tracks such as "St. Germain," "Radio," and "Mild Syncussion." When Electric Kif lands in Charleston this week for a performance on the main stage at Pour House, the group will be properly paired with the Shaun Martin Three-O, a jazz fusion trio from Dallas, with whom they've been touring throughout the region. —Kevin Wilson WEDNESDAY

POP-PUNK | Mikey Erg

w/ Doc Hopper, Loose Behavior, Slow Death

Thurs. Feb. 27

9 p.m.

$7

Tin Roof

Sometimes jumping from band to band can be a good thing, especially for Mikey Erg. Over the years, the pop-punk figure has played for countless groups, while also creating a few of his own. The punk drummer/vocalist got his start in New Jersey when he and his buddies formed the Ergs!. After the band broke up in 2008, Erg performed with several notable acts, including Star Fucking Hipsters, Dirtbike Annie, and Worriers. These experiences and the people he met along the way have shaped him into the musician and songwriter he is today. He released his first solo album, Tentative Decisions, in 2016 and has been creating solo music ever since. Just last year, he released his second solo album, Waxbuilt Castles, showing his fans a deeper and more melodic side. But, Erg hasn't given up on jumping from band to band, either. He continues to play with different groups, which has broadened his musical knowledge — and taught him what he vibes with and what he doesn't. You have to create music that you connect to in order for fans and listeners to feel its power. Erg's music is raw, introspective, and meaningful, while also sometimes humorous and always entertaining. —Abrie Richison THURSDAY

ROCK | Danny Feedback

w/ Public Luxuries, the Frizz

Sat. Feb. 29

9 p.m.

The Mill

It's no surprise that Danny Feedback is weird. Their style of trippy, performative rock is crude, explosively strange, and a truly unique musical experience. Since releasing their last album in 2015, Danny Feedback has been performing, working on mockumentaries for festivals, and performing in his other project, the Crack Rock Opera. We can expect new albums from each group in the coming year, both to be debuted at their upcoming show at the Mill. Danny Feedback's the Crack Rock Opera will give you that classic "goofy slapstick comedic weirdness in between suckadelic post-punk songs" that we know from them, while Danny Feedback will be performing songs from their new guitarless album. Danny Feedback lives in their performances. They make a character and exist as such onstage. Feedback says, "We are always filming, so while we are on stage we are in character and might do or say absurd things. I assure you we are not as repulsive or insane as we might appear to be. Or maybe we are." —Eliana Katz SATURDAY