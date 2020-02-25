Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Larry Ford grooves on the ironically titled "No More Dancing"
Maybe more dancing
by Eliana Katz
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 1:55 PM
Larry Ford plans to release his debut album A New Reality in the coming months
Get your dancing shoes on. Charleston’s own Larry Ford newest single, “No More Dancing,”
is now available for download and streaming. “No More Dancing” is a funky keys and organ heavy jam with a fun bass line you just can't help but groove to. The sound is nostalgic and familiar, you'll feel like its something you've known forever after just one listen and it fits perfectly on any party playlist.
Larry Ford was born and raised in Charleston and has been playing music since he was a child. Ford has made his career in music played in a series of bands around town. He also serves as the organist for a Johns Island church parish.
“No More Dancing” is the first single off of Ford’s new album A New Reality
. The full 10-track album is set to be released in a few months.
