The Holy City Guitar Series returns to strum up some jazz at Forte
Just jammin'
Eliana Katz
Fri, Feb 21, 2020
The Holy City Guitar Series is organized by guitarist Gregory Guay
Forte Jazz Lounge will host the fifth annual Holy City Guitar Series on Sun. Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Homegrown, and locally sourced, the night will feature an array of musical performances from tango to Bossa Nova to jazz. This show originated to showcase the versatility of the guitar, but in its fifth year, it's expanding to include the talents of drummers, violinists, and others.
The night will include performances by organizer Gregory Guay on the guitar, vocalist Alva Anderson, John Holenko on mandolin, Ryan Shah on tabla and percussion, bassist Alan Schmidt, and Jordan Boardman drums. Tickets for the Holy City Guitar Series are available online
.
@ Forte Jazz Lounge
475 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
sc
When: Sun., Feb. 23
Price:
$20
