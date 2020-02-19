Proceeds from Julie Slonecki's new EP will benefit the Environmental Defense Fund

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
75 percent of the EP's streaming and sales revenue will go to the Environmental Defense Fund
Singer-songwriter Julie Slonecki (also of electro-funk group Sexbruise?) addresses how humans are the cause of climate change and environmental damage in her latest EP Consequence of Convenience
, released Feb. 18.
Feeling compelled to positively impact the movement toward progressive climate action, Slonecki will donate 75 percent of all sales and streaming revenue to the Environmental Defense Fund
. She plans to post updates on the amount of money raised after the release of the project.
Consequence of Convenience
is short, sweet, and impactful. Slonecki masterfully crafts an electronic and synth-filled sound, coupled with her airy vocals and environmentally conscious lyrics. The first two tracks on the EP, "On Fire" and "Consequence of Convenience," address the part that humans have played in environmental destruction, and our complacency with the results. It's a stark jab at those who turn a blind eye and a strong reminder for those trying to change their behavior.
Nothing about this message is subtle because, as Slonecki stresses, nothing about this crisis is subtle. In the third track, "Forgotten," she uses Mother Nature's voice to express how it all went wrong. It leaves the audience with the haunting lyric “I gave you everything, endless possibilities. Can you change before it’s too late?”