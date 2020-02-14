Local artists give the gift of music on Valentine’s Day

click to enlarge Provided

Musicians really are the romantic types, aren’t they? Whether writing about passion or heartbreak, the first time or the last goodbye, relationships new and old, they’ve always got something to say about love, true love. And Lowcountry songwriters turned out in force on Valentine’s Day to reinforce our common conceptions that — try as they might — they’re sentimental guys and gals at heart. Check out our list below of songs and albums released today.Singer-songwriter Georgia VanNewkirk’s third single, "Hot Pink Heartbreak," is a pocket knife song: one of many talents. This track is a testament to the powerful females we have in our lives that may just need some help recognizing it, a true Galentine's Day classic.Persona la Ave does it again. The electronic songwriter along with local artists B-Side and Youngster, created “Overtime,” a track that is equal parts ethereal, chill, and sexy. The electronic, synth-heavy tone of the song coupled with the echoing vocals and smooth rap verses make this the perfect song to add to your Valentine's Day playlist, or any playlist for that matter.January and February are that time of year where everything seems pretty stagnant. “Somebody,” Doom Flamingo's newest single, perfectly captures this feeling, and its subsequent need for escape, in finding that one person that makes life feel like a vacation. Its groovy sound and electronic feel creates the perfect cozy backdrop for this totally '80s style love ballad.Sometimes the simplest and easiest things can kick the most ass. In their debut single, John Bias & the Simplicity blow the garage door off its track with a simple exclamation: “I’m on edge.” Thanks to a repetitive bass line, explosive instrumentals, and gritty yelps, it's easy to get infatuated with like a valentine.Big Yen is like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get. The project’s songwriter, James Frolio, gets busy on the EP, jamming reggae, hip-hop, blues-rock, soul, a little psychedelia, and a lot of personality on only four songs. Frolio’s ability to surprise is’s biggest asset and he doesn’t waste it.It may not be all that cold in Charleston but it is still February and we're all itching for sunny, cheerful summertime. Daddy’s Beemer helps us feel just a bit closer to that with their new single “Dancer.” It's warm, bouncy, and all things good. Daddy’s Beemer is impressive, that’s old news, but it's worth mentioning again because “Dancer” is a perfect mix of good ol' indie rock with some fresh synth sounds as well as the usual lovely vocals and melodies. It's always summer in Chuck with music like this.After a year off from releasing music, rapper Jaee Bryant droppedtoday, his first album since 2018’s. As a songwriter, listeners can tell the artist has grown, thanks to his willingness to branch out into R&B jams and electro-grooves. But, as an individual, Bryant puts his newfound happiness and confidence first, giving fans another reason to celebrate this Valentine’s Day.