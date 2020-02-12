Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Send your sweetheart a singing telegram from Ohm Radio

What could go wrong?

Posted by Eliana Katz on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 11:50 AM

What's Valentine's Day without grand romantic gestures? Well, Charleston’s commercial-free and independent radio station Ohm Radio 96.3 FM is making those easier to conduct on Feb. 14.

Ohm Radio is offering singing telegrams for purchase if you've always wanted to surprise your love through song but never acquired the musical skill to do so. 
click to enlarge Ohm Radio's singing telegrams will be delivered (performed) on Friday - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  Ohm Radio's singing telegrams will be delivered (performed) on Friday


For $35 you get to pick from a list of songs, including, "Close To You" by the Carpenters, "My Girl By the Temptations, "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran, "You Are My Sunshine," and "I Swear" by All-4-One. 

If your current situation is less than perfect or your sweetheart is less than existent, there are songs for you, too, like "More Than Friends" by Jason Mraz and Megan Trainor.

Your Valentine's Day sweetheart will be serenaded by local musicians, including Mel Washington and Whitney Hannah. Proceeds from the telegram sales will help support Ohm Radio.

