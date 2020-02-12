Abstract that Rapper crafts his first official Mosaic of original music

click to enlarge
-
Ruta Smith
-
Abstract that Rapper was named the City Paper's 2018 and 2019 Hip-Hop Act of the Year
Beloved Charleston artist Abstract- that Rapper finally released his first solo album in seven years, entitled Mosaic EP
, on Feb. 7. Abstract hasn't released any big studio recording projects, despite performing live almost constantly in the last few years and earning the City Paper
Music Award for Hip-Hop Act of the year in 2018 and 2019. Currently the EP is available on Soundcloud and will be available on all streaming sites on Feb. 15. This nine track compilation of original work proves to Abstract’s followers, that his lyricism and lively stage presence translate seamlessly to recorded material.
Mosaic EP
serves as a testament to Abstract’s ingenuity and passion in his career. The album speaks largely about authenticity and the importance of preserving it. Tracks like "Shells and Glass," "Soho Lounge," and "How many???" look at this theme broadly in terms of collective life. They are hopeful and uplifting, preaching lessons of self-reflection, hard work, and our imperfections being the most beautiful parts of ourselves.
The second portion of the album takes a more personal look at the theme of authenticity as Abstract uses tracks like “Mumble Rap,” “Catching the Wave,” and “Do Work Media Live Freestyle” to say that he stands out amongst his counterparts in the current age of rap. Trying to bring quality back into the world of popular hip-hop, where quantity seems to be today's main selling point, Abstract uses this album as a celebration of self and the work it took to make Mosaic EP
.
This album truly is a mosaic. It's a piece of art created through a conglomeration of sound, samples, rap styles, and thematic meanings, all blended together in a way so that each aspect remains defined and genuine to itself.