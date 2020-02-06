Rowan Oak breaks through a "Falsewall" with a punchy new single

click to enlarge
-
via Bandcamp
-
Rowan Oak's latest is an indie rocker, breaking away from the singer-songwriter mold of the last LP
Rowan Oak dropped their newest single, "Falsewall,"
last week. The song moves away from the bluesy, acoustic singer-songwriter sound of their last album For Those Who Hunger
, taking on more of an indie rock/punk vibe.
The track begins with a strong drum line followed by explosive electric guitar, introducing this new, harder sound from the get-go. While some previous tracks from Rowan Oak give a more indie rock performance, this one goes further than that evoking a punk vibe while still keeping the indie essence, comparable to the rockier songs from a group like Band of Horses. Rowan Oak’s lyricism is consistent, however, sticking to the emotional and introspective words recognizable from their previous work.
Rowan Oak is currently working on an album, set to release this summer. It'll be interesting to see if the rest of the album will take on the acoustic singer-songwriter tone, or if they will continue on with this louder sound.