Provided

FUNDRAISER | Jammin' For John

w/ The Real Good News

Wed. Feb. 5

5 p.m.

Free/ donations accepted

Jackson Street Cottages

John Clark, who is the benefactor of this week's show at Jackson Street Cottages, is a two-time cancer survivor, who happens to also be related to a Real Good News band member. However, that is not what prompted the jam in question. Apparently, Clark had recently been back to living a normal life post-cancer, and had just returned to the workforce, when he was hit head-on by a drunk driver. Clark was left to deal with his devastating injuries and expenses alone, without being able to continue working or receiving any type of settlement for damages. As such, party band the Real Good News is doing a really great thing by organizing and performing at this special fundraising concert, allowing folks to come together for a fun time that will ultimately provide some much needed relief for a friend of theirs and a member of our community currently in need. There is no charge for entry, although donations are highly encouraged, and, as always, you can expect a soulful, funky night of music from this eclectic Lowcountry ensemble. —Kevin Wilson WEDNESDAY

click to enlarge Provided

SOUL | Durand Jones and the Indications

w/ Y La Bamba

Sun. Feb. 9

9 p.m.

$15/adv, $20/dos

Pour House

R&B crooner Durand Jones and blue-souled backing band the Indications put their reality at the forefront. Mixing occasional social commentary, traditional themes of heartbreak, one charismatic voice, and rhythmically sharp musicianship, the band recalls that wonderful era of late '60s/early '70s Motown and Atlantic Records. Think albums like What's Going On? or Winter in America, when soul music showed it had just as many brains as, well, soul. "The jails of Maricopa/ say a man is but his wrong/ it's morning in America/ but I can't see the dawn," Jones sings on "Morning in America" from their 2019 album American Love Call. Some psychedelic influences and strings lay in wait later on the album, as the band smartly plays with the rhythmic textures on "Circles" and "Don't You Know." On "Sea Gets Hotter," Durand Jones and the Indications put together a soft rock jam that would feel at home in a Trans Am radio on a California road. It's easy-listening at its most listenable — plus it'll make you think every now and again. —Heath Ellison SUNDAY

click to enlarge Provided

SOUTHERN ROCK | Daryl Hance Powermuse

Fri. Feb. 7

10 p.m.

The Mill

A long time ago, Jacksonville-based blues guitarist and singer Daryl Hance was known as the right hand man in the soul rock outfit JJ Grey & Mofro. Since his departure from the band in 2010, Hance has established himself as a reliable blues rock showman in the American southeast. The Powermuse project is fresh off of a live album that was released in November of 2019 titled Live at Rob's Place. The album was recorded in a friend's living room over the course of three hours that previous summer. As the LP shows, Hance and Powermuse make a powerful combination. Complete with plenty of solid jams, traditional blues swing, and hard rock riffs, the group is in fine form. Despite the circumstances, the album has surprisingly good sound quality for what it is. The extra layer of grime that comes with the basement setting just aids the gritty blues singer and backing band in creating a ramshackle aesthetic, playing perfectly off the band's heavy soul songwriting. —Alex Peeples and Heath Ellison FRIDAY

click to enlarge Larry Busacca

CLASSIC POP | Tony Bennett

w/ Antonia Bennett

Tues. Feb. 11

7:30 p.m.

$55-$178

Gaillard Center

We all like to make jokes about how Keith Richards is going to outlive us all, but it feels like it's time to put Tony Bennett into that esteemed "immortal" category. Bennett, who Frank Sinatra once called "the best goddamn pop singer I ever heard," might have aged, but he refuses to decline, still touring at age 93 (!!!) and still using that impossibly light, joyful voice to sing all manner of pop and jazz standards onstage and on album. Sure, the touchstone of his career is the hit "I Left My Heart In San Francisco," but Bennett has released 70 or so albums, including one in 2018 with Diana Krall, and an astute listener can find all manner of gems spread throughout his career. Bennett's secret is that he applies the flexibility of a jazz singer with the instincts of a pop vocalist, improvising around the melody when it suits him and digging into the song's emotional core when it doesn't. He is both a masterful technician and a relentless showman, one of those performers who one imagines will pass away onstage with a mic in his hand, if that day ever comes. Bennett has a trophy room with 20 Grammy awards, two Emmys, a wall full of honorary doctorates from places like Julliard, and an NEA Jazz Masters Award, so no one would blame him if he decided to kick back and relax. But that's not Tony's style, and this time around he's steppin' out with his daughter, Antonia, to sing alongside him. —Vincent Harris TUESDAY