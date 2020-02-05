High Water introduces platinum pearl ticket package with curated tapas, wine tastings, and golf cart transportation

click to enlarge
This package is like VIP — but better
High Water Festival 2020 draws nigh, folks, and it's time to start thinking about what kind of experience you want to have at this year's hometown music festival. While you already know that you'll hear from talented musicians like Wilco, Nathaniel Rateliff, Brittany Howard, and, of course, Shovels & Rope, you may not know that you have the chance to hear them while sipping carefully curated wines and noshing on small plates.
You'll get those special treats (and more) with High Water Fest's "platinum pearl" experience. Like a VIP package on MCT oil-infused coconut water, the platinum pearl experience comes with access to the backstage pearl lounge, pit viewing, and golf cart transportation.
Starting at $800 per day ($1,500 for the whole weekend), the pearl experience shines in its food and drink offerings. You can sip on specialty cocktails from Proof's Craig Nelson and wine tastings from sommeliers Matt Tunstall, Femi Oyediran, and Miles White.
Snack on hors d'oeuvres and tapas from chefs like Jacques Larson (Obstinate Daughter), Alex Lira (Bar George), Robin Hollis (Basic Kitchen), Cynthia Wong (Life Raft Treats), Bob Cook (Edmund's Oast), and Janice Nguyen Hudgins (Little Miss Ha). Shuck oysters at a raw bar while getting lessons from the folks at Seaborn Oyster Co.
In addition to the pit viewing, music fans will be happy to hear of the inclusion of an "intimate chapel performance" with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy at the Eternal Father of the Sea chapel on Sunday.
Check out all the perks (and buy your tickets before they're gone) online at highwaterfest.com
@ Riverfront Park - North Charleston
1001 Everglades Ave
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., April 18 and Sun., April 19
Price:
$125
Music and Festivals + Events