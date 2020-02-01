Saturday, February 1, 2020

Doom Flamingo gets unplugged and intimate at Mex 1 Session this February

Posted by Eliana Katz on Sat, Feb 1, 2020 at 1:47 PM

What will Doom Flamingo do without lights and amplifiers? Probably rely on their proficient musicianship
  • What will Doom Flamingo do without lights and amplifiers? Probably rely on their proficient musicianship
Doom Flamingo is back in town on Feb. 9 with a show that takes them out of their usual bright and loud atmosphere. The six-person synthwave jam band is making their way back home and stripping it down in the process for an unplugged set a Mex 1.

The sound of Doom Flamingo makes listeners boogie and electrifies venues, but their upcoming show will likely provide a unique experience for both Doom Flamingo and their audience. We have no idea what the normally explosive, synth-driven, powerhouse will sound like when unplugged but it'll be interesting to find out.
Tickets are $28 and can be purchased online at citypapertickets.com. A portion of ticket sales will go to Carolina Studios whose mission is to provide students with safe and supportive learning environments while fostering career focused initiatives through music, technology, and media arts. Space is limited, so only 100 tickets will be sold. 
Event Details Doom Flamingo
@ Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
2205 Middle St.
Sullivan's Island, SC
When: Sun., Feb. 9
Price: $28
