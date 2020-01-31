Katie Rose's powerhouse vocals take over Paste Magazine’s Atlanta studio

Charleston’s own Katie Rose performed at Paste Magazine’s downtown Atlanta studio in a video release Wed. Jan. 22. Rose serenades the masses with a 20-minute performance featuring three original songs.
Rose and her keyboard fill the frame, occasionally conversing with an MC off screen. Her crystal-clear voice seamlessly switches between big vocals and mellow melodies throughout the verses and chorus of "I Know" as she belts about seeing through the facade of the aloof heartbreaker we know so well.
In between songs, Rose talks about the production of her upcoming EP, noting that it's “all about growth,” physically, mentally and emotionally.
Rose, who started her career at 13 years old, told Paste that she wants to express that she's “not the young kid everyone knows her as” on the new EP, joking that she's “graduated from Kids Bop.” Aptly following this conversation on maturity, she slows it down with her recent single "New Year's Eve," a melancholy holiday song about missing that certain someone.
Rose closes her studio performance with “Did it For Me,” a previously unreleased track that will be her next single. It's a candid and relatable take on the misconception that women dress/act/live/breathe for men and other people rather than for themselves. Rose mentions that this song is deeply personal for her as a woman and as a female in the music industry, and wanted the song to be a “polite and quirky way of saying please shut the fuck up.”