Joe Clarke is the bandleader for several big bands

Duke Ellington

Glenn Miller

Count Basie

Harry James

Tommy Dorsey

Joe Clarke is a pianist, educator, and the mastermind behind several local jazz bands. Last summer, he opened Forte Jazz Lounge on King Street. Because of his experience leading the Joe Clarke Trio, Quartet, Swing Band, and Big Band, he was the perfect person to ask: Who are your top five bandleaders?