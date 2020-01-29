Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Thomas Rhett will bring his Grammy-nominated tunes to Daniel Island this summer
Posted
by Eliana Katz
on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 2:06 PM
Rhett's latest album was nominated for Best Country Album at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards
Country singer Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road tour is coming to Charleston. Rhett, along with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy, will perform on June 18 at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.
Thomas Rhett is currently one of country music’s biggest stars with over a dozen No. 1 singles. Center Point Road,
Rhett’s fourth studio album, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. He is beloved by many for upbeat classic country hits as well as his equally fun, heartfelt love songs written to his wife.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available online
or at the venue box office.
@ Volvo Car Stadium
161 Seven Farms Drive
Daniel Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., June 18
Price:
$45.50-$141
