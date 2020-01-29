Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Thomas Rhett will bring his Grammy-nominated tunes to Daniel Island this summer

Tickets go on sale Friday

Posted by Eliana Katz on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge Rhett's latest album was nominated for Best Country Album at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Rhett's latest album was nominated for Best Country Album at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards
Country singer Thomas Rhett’s Center Point Road tour is coming to Charleston. Rhett, along with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy, will perform on June 18 at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island.

Thomas Rhett is currently one of country music’s biggest stars with over a dozen No. 1 singles. Center Point Road, Rhett’s fourth studio album, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. He is beloved by many for upbeat classic country hits as well as his equally fun, heartfelt love songs written to his wife.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available online or at the venue box office.


