Ranky Tanky's "Good Time" continues with Grammy win for best Regional Roots Album

Who's ready for Ranky Tanky week?

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Jan 27, 2020


Ranky Tanky just keeps one-upping themselves. At last night's 62nd annual Grammy Awards, the Lowcountry Gullah band took home the Grammy for best Regional Roots Album for their 2019 LP Good Time.

"It's an honor to be here to stand on the shoulders of our Gullah ancestry and bring this music and message to the world," Charlton Singleton said in the band's acceptance speech.

This was Ranky Tanky's first nomination for a Grammy and the win comes just two years after the band's 2017 album, Ranky Tanky, peaked on the Billboard Jazz Charts at No. 1.

Ranky Tanky's momentum has been hard to stop since the band formed in 2016. They grabbed the local attention almost immediately thanks to their funky interpretation of traditional Gullah songs. Plus, the band was made up of Lowcountry music heroes: Singleton on trumpet, Quentin and Calvin Baxter on drums, Quiana Parler on vocals, Kevin Hamilton on bass, and Clay Ross on guitar.
Ranky Tanky released their second album, Good Time, on July 12, less than two years after their hit self-titled debut
Charleston's Ranky Tanky refuses to slow down
Let The Good Time Roll
We like to think we're pretty on top of things in the Charleston music world, particularly when we're talking about bands who are, y'know, from here. But we admit that when the new Ranky Tanky album, Good Time, came out on July 12, it took us by surprise.
By Vincent Harris
Features
After releasing their 2017 self-titled album, the band's touring schedule and some high-profile performances took Gullah music far beyond the South Carolina borders. Good Time in 2019 gave the band more material to run with and a Grammy nomination soon after the album's release.

The band's success led Mayor John Tecklenburg to commemorate Dec. 17 as Ranky Tanky Day in the city of Charleston.

We're not really sure how Ranky Tanky will go beyond this most recent success marker, but the Grammy win continues to add hype to the band's upcoming hometown show in March at the Gaillard Center.
  • User Submitted
    Ranky Tanky With The CSO @ Gaillard Center

    • Thu., March 12 $27 - $123
    • Buy Tickets

