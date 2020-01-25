Colour of Music Festivals returns to showcase black classical musicians and composers

click to enlarge
Colour of Music will take place in several venues, including the Edmonston-Alston House Salon
The Colour of Music Festival
returns to Charleston Jan. 29-Feb. 1. Showcasing black classical musicians, the festival will highlight performances from Felix Mendelssohn’s Grand Octet, Florence B. Price's Piano Quintet, and Johannes Brahms' Piano Quintet.
These performances will take place in intimate salon settings in historic buildings around Charleston, including The Edmondston-Alston House Salon, the Murray Center Salon, and the Middleton Place Pavilion.
Clarinetist Robert L. Davis, violinist Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, and pianist Kyle P. Walker will perform, along with the debut of the Colour of Music Festival Octet, an elite group of string instrumentalists.
Tickets for this event range from $15-$35 and are available by phone, online, or at the door before each performance.
Since it started in Charleston in 2013, the Colour of Music Festival has presented a repertoire of baroque, classical, and 20th century music by classically trained black musicians to diverse audiences throughout the nation.
When: Jan. 29-Feb. 1
Price:
$15-$35
