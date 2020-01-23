Thursday, January 23, 2020

Monster Music celebrates 16 years this weekend

Old enough to drive

Posted by Eliana Katz on Thu, Jan 23, 2020 at 2:28 PM

Monster Music will have a sale on all merchandise to celebrate their 16 years
Monster Music & Movies is celebrating their 16th anniversary this Friday and Saturday. When asked about how it feels to operate a music store in the current moment of digital music sharing, owner Galen Hudson says, “[It's] exhausting, but more fun than most anything else I could think of.”

After "weathering the Napster/file sharing storm" that greatly impacted paid downloads, the store remains a popular spot for local music fans.

Monster Music and Movies’ 16th anniversary serves as a testament to their strong relationship with the Charleston community. "We feel like we’ve done a decent job of making ourselves relevant within our community, and we think our place here is solidified for the foreseeable future," Hudson says. "We’re just glad to play an important role in people’s musical lives."

To mark this occasion, Monster Music & Movies is offering 15 percent off all new items, as well as 25 percent off all used items. Head on over between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. on the 24th and 25th to check out their selection and snag some deals. And don't forget to wish them a happy anniversary.
Event Details Monster Music 16th Anniversary Sale
@ Monster Music & Movies
946 Orleans Rd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Jan. 24-25
Price: Free to attend
Festivals + Events and Fashion + Shopping
