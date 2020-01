Seth G. will pluck Heartstrings at Queen Street Playhouse Friday

click to enlarge Provided

Seth G. will be accompanied by fellow violinist Daniel D.

Event Details Seth G. @ Queen Street Playhouse 20 Queen St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Jan. 24 Price: $25 Music Map

Contemporary violinist Seth G. will perform original songs from his 2019 albumat Queen Street Playhouse this coming Friday. The performance will include features from Will Rayan and Daniel D., both of whom contributed to multiple tracks on. The music starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m.presents a fun fusion of sound combining R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary violin soloing. Seth G. allows for a unique musical experience, striking a nice balance between the modern music tendencies of electronic dance and soulful R&B with the nostalgia of an original violin concerto. As well, the performance includes multimedia aspects such as a video wall and a light show.Tickets to this event are $25 and can be purchased online or at the Queen Street Playhouse box office.