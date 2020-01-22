Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Seth G. will pluck Heartstrings at Queen Street Playhouse Friday
Home is where the Heartstrings are
Posted
by Eliana Katz
on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Seth G. will be accompanied by fellow violinist Daniel D.
Contemporary violinist Seth G. will perform original songs from his 2019 album Heartstrings
at Queen Street Playhouse this coming Friday. The performance will include features from Will Rayan and Daniel D., both of whom contributed to multiple tracks on Heartstrings
. The music starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m.
Heartstrings
presents a fun fusion of sound combining R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary violin soloing. Seth G. allows for a unique musical experience, striking a nice balance between the modern music tendencies of electronic dance and soulful R&B with the nostalgia of an original violin concerto. As well, the performance includes multimedia aspects such as a video wall and a light show.
Tickets to this event are $25 and can be purchased online
or at the Queen Street Playhouse box office.
@ Queen Street Playhouse
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Jan. 24
Price:
$25
Music
Tags: seth g, queen street playhouse, daniel d, heartstrings, will rayan, violin, Image