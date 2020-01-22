Seth G. will pluck Heartstrings at Queen Street Playhouse Friday

Hip-hop violinist Seth G. racks up YouTube views

Stringing Them Along

The internet has been good to Seth G. Not "Leave Britney Alone" good, but plenty good enough. This summer, Gilliard submitted a video of himself covering Frank Ocean's "Thinkin Bout You" to Worldstarhiphop.com, a YouTube for hip-hop where it got more than 130,000 views.

By Susan Cohen

Features