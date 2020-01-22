Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Seth G. will pluck Heartstrings at Queen Street Playhouse Friday

Home is where the Heartstrings are

Posted by Eliana Katz on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 4:39 PM

Seth G. will be accompanied by fellow violinist Daniel D.
  • Provided
  • Seth G. will be accompanied by fellow violinist Daniel D.
Contemporary violinist Seth G. will perform original songs from his 2019 album Heartstrings at Queen Street Playhouse this coming Friday. The performance will include features from Will Rayan and Daniel D., both of whom contributed to multiple tracks on Heartstrings. The music starts at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7 p.m.
Heartstrings presents a fun fusion of sound combining R&B, hip-hop, and contemporary violin soloing. Seth G. allows for a unique musical experience, striking a nice balance between the modern music tendencies of electronic dance and soulful R&B with the nostalgia of an original violin concerto. As well, the performance includes multimedia aspects such as a video wall and a light show.

Tickets to this event are $25 and can be purchased online or at the Queen Street Playhouse box office. 
Event Details Seth G.
@ Queen Street Playhouse
20 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Jan. 24
Price: $25
Music
Map

