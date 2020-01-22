Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Public radio host Marco Werman's Top 5 albums featuring African artists

High Fidelity

Posted by Heath Ellison on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM

click to enlarge Obiaa! - PAT THOMAS AND KWASHIBU AREA BAND
  • Pat Thomas and Kwashibu Area Band
  • Obiaa!
Editor's note: This is the first in a recurring series you'll find in each new issue starting this week where we'll list some local personalities' favorite tunes. We hope you enjoy it.

Marco Werman, the engaging host of PRI's The World radio show heard Monday to Friday on S.C. Public Radio, cut his radio teeth as a Peace Corps worker and radio correspondent in western Africa. Here are his top five albums involving African artists.

Pat Thomas and the Kwashibu Area Band - Obiaa!
Rachid Taha - Je Suis Africain


Santana - Africa Speaks


TIE: Seun Kuti / Burna Boy - "African Dreams" / African Giant



Just a Band - 82

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS