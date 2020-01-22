Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Public radio host Marco Werman's Top 5 albums featuring African artists
High Fidelity
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 2:17 PM
Editor's note: This is the first in a recurring series you'll find in each new issue starting this week where we'll list some local personalities' favorite tunes. We hope you enjoy it.
Pat Thomas and Kwashibu Area Band
Obiaa!
Marco Werman, the engaging host of PRI's The World
radio show heard Monday to Friday on S.C. Public Radio, cut his radio teeth as a Peace Corps worker and radio correspondent in western Africa. Here are his top five albums involving African artists.
Pat Thomas and the Kwashibu Area Band - Obiaa!
Rachid Taha - Je Suis Africain
Santana - Africa Speaks
TIE: Seun Kuti / Burna Boy - "African Dreams" / African Giant
Just a Band - 82
