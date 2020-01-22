Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Charleston Jazz Festival returns this week with Regina Carter and Freddy Cole
Weekend of Jazz
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 10:53 AM
click to enlarge
The Charleston Jazz Festival
-
Courtesy Charleston Jazz Festival
-
Regina Carter performs at the Music Hall on Fri. Jan. 24 at the Charleston Music Hall
returns this Thurs. Jan. 23-Sun. Jan. 26, with performances held at several venues around town. The three days of jazz music will see Regina Carter, Jane Monheit, Freddy Cole, and more perform.
Now in its sixth year, the Charleston Jazz Festival is an annual series of performances hosted by local music advocates Charleston Jazz. In previous years, the festival has seen jazz heavyweights like Kenny G headline.
The first night of the festival will be local band night, with Offramp, Cameron & the Saltwater Brass, and Lee Barbour's Polyverse playing at Forte Jazz Lounge.
Tickets for the festival can be purchased on Charleston Jazz's website
.
When: Jan. 23-26
Price:
Prices vary
Festivals + Events
Tags: charleston jazz, jazz festival, regina carter, jane monheit, freddy cole, kenny g, Image