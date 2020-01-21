Cultura Festival will return to the Royal American on April 25

click to enlarge instagram.com/culturafestivalchs

Cultura will return in April after a triumphant premier festival at the Royal American in 2019

Event Details Cultura 2020 @ The Royal American 970 Morrison Dr. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sat., April 25 Music Map

Hip-hop/R&B-centered Cultura Festival will return to the Royal American for a second year on April 25. Details, including performing artists, are scarce right now, but will be revealed in the coming weeks. The 2020 festival was announced on social media on Jan. 19.Longtime Charleston rapper Matt Monday conceived and curated Cultura in 2019 as a festival that celebrates young black culture. At the inaugural performance last April, some of the Holy City's biggest rap and R&B artists appeared: Monday, Benny Starr, Shaniqua McCants, Abstract that Rapper, Jah Jr., Contour, Niecy Blues, Anfernee, and more.Not much else is known about Cultura 2020 at this point. But, as always, Monday knows how to build hype. When asked for comment, he kept it succinct. "Prepare yourselves."