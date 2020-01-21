Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Cultura Festival will return to the Royal American on April 25
"Prepare yourselves"
Cultura will return in April after a triumphant premier festival at the Royal American in 2019
Hip-hop/R&B-centered Cultura Festival will return to the Royal American for a second year on April 25. Details, including performing artists, are scarce right now, but will be revealed in the coming weeks. The 2020 festival was announced on social media on Jan. 19.
Longtime Charleston rapper Matt Monday conceived and curated Cultura in 2019 as a festival that celebrates young black culture. At the inaugural performance last April, some of the Holy City's biggest rap and R&B artists appeared: Monday, Benny Starr, Shaniqua McCants, Abstract that Rapper, Jah Jr., Contour, Niecy Blues, Anfernee, and more.
Not much else is known about Cultura 2020 at this point. But, as always, Monday knows how to build hype. When asked for comment, he kept it succinct. "Prepare yourselves."
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., April 25
