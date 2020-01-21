Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Cultura Festival will return to the Royal American on April 25

"Prepare yourselves"

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 4:54 PM

Cultura will return in April after a triumphant premier festival at the Royal American in 2019
  • instagram.com/culturafestivalchs
  • Cultura will return in April after a triumphant premier festival at the Royal American in 2019
Hip-hop/R&B-centered Cultura Festival will return to the Royal American for a second year on April 25. Details, including performing artists, are scarce right now, but will be revealed in the coming weeks. The 2020 festival was announced on social media on Jan. 19.
Matt Monday's new hip-hop and R&B festival Cultura celebrates young black culture: 'This is it'
Matt Monday's new hip-hop and R&B festival Cultura celebrates young black culture
'This is it'
The year 2018 was one of the best in recent memory for Charleston hip-hop. Lowcountry hip-hop forced the community to pay attention to unprecedented local creativity.
By Heath Ellison
Features
Longtime Charleston rapper Matt Monday conceived and curated Cultura in 2019 as a festival that celebrates young black culture. At the inaugural performance last April, some of the Holy City's biggest rap and R&B artists appeared: Monday, Benny Starr, Shaniqua McCants, Abstract that Rapper, Jah Jr., Contour, Niecy Blues, Anfernee, and more.

Not much else is known about Cultura 2020 at this point. But, as always, Monday knows how to build hype. When asked for comment, he kept it succinct. "Prepare yourselves."
Event Details Cultura 2020
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 25
Music
Map

