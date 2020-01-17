Drunk Couples get No Rest on new album, celebrate with them Friday at the Royal American

click to enlarge Provided

Andrew Barnes and CJ DeLuca are also in local favorite Florida Man

<a href="http://drunkcouples.bandcamp.com/album/no-rest">No Rest by Drunk Couples</a>

Event Details Drunk Couples w/ Royal Tinfoil @ The Royal American 970 Morrison Dr. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Jan. 17 Price: $8 Music Map

Charleston punk band Drunk Couples are back in action with a new record and a release show at the Royal American tonight, Jan. 17."Hell Street," the acoustic first single from new album, is a sea change for Drunk Couples, a band that's spent most of their career keeping it loud and fast. According to drummer Andrew Barnes, it's the mood for the entire EP.Guitarist CJ DeLuca is the primary songwriter for Drunk Couples, composing the tracks for the new EP in 2018. "CJ had a bunch of these dark ballad goth-y folk songs he's been writing in his spare time, so we took three of them and gave them the 'full band' treatment," Barnes says.The Royal Tinfoil, who play in support of Drunk Couples tonight, helped put "some extra layers" on the songs shortly before the album was finished.comes two years after their last EP,. In that time, band members Andrew Barnes and CJ DeLuca threw themselves into post-hardcore group Florida Man, who's 2019 LPwon praise from several South Carolina publications, including the