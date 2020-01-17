Friday, January 17, 2020

Drunk Couples get No Rest on new album, celebrate with them Friday at the Royal American

Still drunk

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Jan 17, 2020 at 11:35 AM

click to enlarge Andrew Barnes and CJ DeLuca are also in local favorite Florida Man - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Andrew Barnes and CJ DeLuca are also in local favorite Florida Man
Charleston punk band Drunk Couples are back in action with a new record and a release show at the Royal American tonight, Jan. 17.

"Hell Street," the acoustic first single from new album No Rest, is a sea change for Drunk Couples, a band that's spent most of their career keeping it loud and fast. According to drummer Andrew Barnes, it's the mood for the entire EP.


Guitarist CJ DeLuca is the primary songwriter for Drunk Couples, composing the tracks for the new EP in 2018. "CJ had a bunch of these dark ballad goth-y folk songs he's been writing in his spare time, so we took three of them and gave them the 'full band' treatment," Barnes says.

The Royal Tinfoil, who play in support of Drunk Couples tonight, helped put "some extra layers" on the songs shortly before the album was finished.
Related Punk band of the Year: Florida Man
Punk band of the Year: Florida Man
Florida Man took the 2019 CPMA for Punk Band of the Year thanks in part to their new album, Tropical Depression, a relentless eight-song slab of roaring guitar noise, guttural vocals, and shifting, propulsive rhythms.
By Vincent Harris
City Paper Music Awards
No Rest comes two years after their last EP, Way Gone. In that time, band members Andrew Barnes and CJ DeLuca threw themselves into post-hardcore group Florida Man, who's 2019 LP Tropical Depression won praise from several South Carolina publications, including the City Paper.
Event Details Drunk Couples w/ Royal Tinfoil
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Jan. 17
Price: $8
Music
Map

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Drunk Couples w/ Royal Tinfoil @ The Royal American

    • Fri., Jan. 17 $8

Related Stories

  • Punk band of the Year: Florida Man

    Punk band of the Year: Florida Man

    Florida Man took the 2019 CPMA for Punk Band of the Year thanks in part to their new album, Tropical Depression, a relentless eight-song slab of roaring guitar noise, guttural vocals, and shifting, propulsive rhythms.
    • by Vincent Harris
    • Nov 13, 2019

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS