Thursday, January 16, 2020
Benefit concert at Cutty's this Friday will support People Against Rape
9Neintu and Clayton James will perform this Friday
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Jan 16, 2020 at 5:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Burnlessflame's benefit concert will feature several popular and up-and-coming rappers
Burnlessflame Productions will host a hip-hop show at Cutty's on Friday to benefit People Against Rape
, a Lowcountry sexual assault advocacy program.
"This benefit show
is for the silent sufferers of the past and the present in addition to raising awareness to prevent sexual violence and its consequences in the future," says organizer Kit Monroe. "We are going to be a voice for those who have been sexually assaulted and their loved ones."
Performing artists include 9Neintu, Clayton James, DJ DollaMenu, and Lo' Kuntry. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Jan. 17. Tickets are $10 and $8 for anyone wearing a onesie.
For over 40 years, People Against Rape has provided free confidential services, such as a 24-hour sexual assault hotline and trauma-informed counseling, to Tricounty areas. They regularly hold support groups for survivors of sexual assault and their family members.
@ Cutty's
227 St. Philip St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Jan. 17
Price:
$10
Music
