Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Justin Osborne going "rogue" in solo acoustic show at The Royal American in February

Acoustic environment

Posted by Heath Ellison on Wed, Jan 15, 2020 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge Justin Osborne will perform several new songs at his upcoming Royal American performance - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Justin Osborne will perform several new songs at his upcoming Royal American performance
Justin Osborne, singer and songwriter for alternative folk band SUSTO, will perform a solo acoustic show at the Royal American on Fri. Feb. 7. The show, titled Rogue Acoustic, will be recorded for a live album.

"When I started touring as SUSTO, it was primarily as a solo artist, just me and my guitar," Osborne said in a press release. "There was something about the connection I felt with the audience during these shows; it’s different when it’s just you and them. A dialogue starts to develop, and the whole experience takes on the feeling of a good, extensive conversation. To me that’s always been a very special sort of performance, and my goal with Rogue Acoustic is to return to that and capture this type of connection in the best way possible."

Mel Washington and Fleur Geurl will open the show. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 and will be sold through citypapertickets.com.
SUSTO's Justin Osborne arrives exactly where he's supposed to be on Ever Since I Lost My Mind: Clear Vision
SUSTO's Justin Osborne arrives exactly where he's supposed to be on Ever Since I Lost My Mind
Clear Vision
I'm at Justin Osborne's house at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday, a day I'd normally spend in front of a computer screen. Instead, I'm tagging along with the musician for a few hours — and, OK, eventually a few beers, too — to experience what life's like for him right now and his ever-evolving, rapidly growing project, SUSTO
By Kelly Rae Smith
Features
According to a press release, Osborne will perform songs from all three SUSTO albums (2014's SUSTO, 2017's & I'm Fine Today, and 2019's Ever Since I Lost My Mind) and he will play several new songs.

