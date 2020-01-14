Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Widespread Panic returns for Trondossa 2020 with Yola, Black Pumas, The Record Company, and more at Riverfront Park in May
The third annual Trondossa Music and Arts Festival will be held at Riverfront Park
recently announced the lineup for their 2020 show. For the third year in a row, Widespread Panic will headline, playing four sets across two nights. On Saturday, May 16, Yola, the Record Company, and the Nude Party will perform. The next night will close the festival with shows from Billy Strings, Samantha Fish, and Black Pumas.
Now in its third year, the Trondossa Music and Arts Festival is a two-day performance dedicated to eclectic tunes and original artwork. The festival will take place at Riverfront Park in 2020.
Two-day early bird tickets are on sale now
for $150. Single-day passes go on sale
this Friday.
@ Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., May 16 and Sun., May 17
