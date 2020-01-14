Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Easy Honey sticks the landing on "Like Glue"
Finding the Charleston groove
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Jan 14, 2020 at 8:28 AM
Easy Honey released their newest single "Like Glue"
on Jan. 10. The band sticks to the formula they established on their 2018 self-titled debut, but plays more confidently than ever. Just listen to that intro and you'll know what we mean.
The '90s rock and pop influence is still present in their sound, but the band opted for a little more grit and groove on "Like Glue." After the release of their first LP, Easy Honey relocated to Charleston where they recorded their new single.
