Old Crow Medicine Show to show up at Gaillard Center on March 1

Riding the Wagon

Here's some happy Monday news for Americana fans: Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the Gaillard Center on March 1. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

Old Crow Medicine Show is a Grammy-winning folk band known for their Platinum-selling earworm, "Wagon Wheel," released in 2013. The band has seen several of their albums peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts since the release of their 2004 self-titled LP.

