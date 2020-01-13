Monday, January 13, 2020
Old Crow Medicine Show to show up at Gaillard Center on March 1
Riding the Wagon
Here's some happy Monday news for Americana fans: Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the Gaillard Center
on March 1. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.
Old Crow Medicine Show is a Grammy-winning folk band known for their Platinum-selling earworm, "Wagon Wheel," released in 2013. The band has seen several of their albums peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts since the release of their 2004 self-titled LP.
@ Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., March 1
Price:
$39.50-$85
Music
