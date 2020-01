Old Crow Medicine Show to show up at Gaillard Center on March 1

click to enlarge Crackerfarm

Event Details Old Crow Medicine Show @ Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., March 1 Price: $39.50-$85 Music Map

Here's some happy Monday news for Americana fans: Old Crow Medicine Show will perform at the Gaillard Center on March 1. The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.Old Crow Medicine Show is a Grammy-winning folk band known for their Platinum-selling earworm, "Wagon Wheel," released in 2013. The band has seen several of their albums peak at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts since the release of their 2004 self-titled LP.