Monday, January 13, 2020
Ian James fights challenges to his faith on "Will for Me"
by Heath Ellison
on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 2:24 PM
Ian James latest, "Will for Me," is his second single
Local synth-pop artist Ian James released his latest single, "Will for Me," on Jan. 10. The latest track is light, easy-listening, similar to his 2019 song, "I Look Up."
"'Will For Me' is a song about following one’s calling from God, in the midst of all the competing voices and temptations surrounding them," says James.
The song was written during a time of challenges to his faith, when temptation presented itself constantly, he recalls. The experiences drove him "to seek God in all of it."
