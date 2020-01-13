Monday, January 13, 2020

Ian James fights challenges to his faith on "Will for Me"

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Jan 13, 2020 at 2:24 PM

Ian James latest, "Will for Me," is his second single
  • Provided
  • Ian James latest, "Will for Me," is his second single
Local synth-pop artist Ian James released his latest single, "Will for Me," on Jan. 10. The latest track is light, easy-listening, similar to his 2019 song, "I Look Up."


"'Will For Me' is a song about following one’s calling from God, in the midst of all the competing voices and temptations surrounding them," says James.

The song was written during a time of challenges to his faith, when temptation presented itself constantly, he recalls. The experiences drove him "to seek God in all of it."

