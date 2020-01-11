Saturday, January 11, 2020

Greensky Bluegrass to play 7th annual Charleston Bluegrass Festival

Singin' the blue(grass)

Posted by Heath Ellison on Sat, Jan 11, 2020 at 12:31 PM

Greensky Bluegrass will headline the Charleston Bluegrass Festival - JAMIE VANBUHLER
  • Jamie VanBuhler
  • Greensky Bluegrass will headline the Charleston Bluegrass Festival
The Charleston Bluegrass Festival will return once again to the Lowcountry. On March 20-21, fans can set up camp in the Woodlands Nature Reserve to hear artists like Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, the Del McCoury Band, and plenty of others.
Related Awendaw turns blue: The Charleston Bluegrass Festival debuts with the Mosier Brothers and more
Awendaw turns blue
The Charleston Bluegrass Festival debuts with the Mosier Brothers and more
The inaugural Charleston Bluegrass Festival takes place April 6-7 at Awendaw Green and Sewee Outpost. Georgia act the Mosier Brothers is one of many on the bill.
By Stratton Lawrence
Features
General admission and VIP weekend passes are on sale. Now in its seventh year, the Charleston Bluegrass Festival has slowly grown since its premier in 2012. With the Woodlands acting as the new venue, where several other big festivals took place last year, 2020 could be another step forward for the festival.

Event Details Charleston Bluegrass Festival
@ Charleston Woodlands
4279 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., March 20 and Sat., March 21
Price: $109
Buy Tickets
Music
Map

