Saturday, January 11, 2020
Greensky Bluegrass to play 7th annual Charleston Bluegrass Festival
Singin' the blue(grass)
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Sat, Jan 11, 2020 at 12:31 PM
The Charleston Bluegrass Festival
-
Jamie VanBuhler
-
Greensky Bluegrass will headline the Charleston Bluegrass Festival
will return once again to the Lowcountry. On March 20-21, fans can set up camp in the Woodlands Nature Reserve to hear artists like Greensky Bluegrass, Yonder Mountain String Band, the Del McCoury Band, and plenty of others.
General admission and VIP weekend passes are on sale
. Now in its seventh year, the Charleston Bluegrass Festival has slowly grown since its premier in 2012. With the Woodlands acting as the new venue, where several other big festivals took place last year, 2020 could be another step forward for the festival.
@ Charleston Woodlands
4279 Ashley River Road
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., March 20 and Sat., March 21
Price:
$109
Music
Tags: charleston bluegrass festival, woodlands, charleston, greensky bluegrass, yonder mountain string band, del mccoury band, Image