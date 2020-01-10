Keon Masters judges a new rockstar in video for "FEEL NUTHIN'"

"FEEL NUTHIN'" is Keon Masters' first music video as a solo artist
Keon Masters pulled some surprising talent for his first music video, "FEEL NUTHIN'," premiering with Relix Magazine on Jan. 10. The video, directed by Gunner Willis and starring Randy Havens from Stranger Things, portrays a man that only wants to be a rockstar trying to wow judges in a low-budget talent show.
"Gunner Willis reached out to me about wanting to work together on a project," says Masters. "He had an idea for a narrative surrounding a guy that is trying to live his truth even though it may be silly or incomprehensible to others. It's cute, touching, and funny."
Originally released as a single in June 2019, "FEEL NUTHIN'" was Masters' debut song as a solo artist, over one year after his popular indie band, Brave Baby, went on hiatus. He released his first album, Many Thanks, in October 2019, which received positive feedback for its hooks and willingness to break away from his previous project.