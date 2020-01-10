Friday, January 10, 2020

Keon Masters judges a new rockstar in video for "FEEL NUTHIN'"

That accordion, tho

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Jan 10, 2020 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge "FEEL NUTHIN'" is Keon Masters' first music video as a solo artist - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • "FEEL NUTHIN'" is Keon Masters' first music video as a solo artist
Keon Masters pulled some surprising talent for his first music video, "FEEL NUTHIN'," premiering with Relix Magazine on Jan. 10. The video, directed by Gunner Willis and starring Randy Havens from Stranger Things, portrays a man that only wants to be a rockstar trying to wow judges in a low-budget talent show.


"Gunner Willis reached out to me about wanting to work together on a project," says Masters. "He had an idea for a narrative surrounding a guy that is trying to live his truth even though it may be silly or incomprehensible to others. It's cute, touching, and funny."
Related Keon Masters reintroduces himself on Many Thanks: All By Myself
Keon Masters’ debut album drew inspiration from his 2018 “Brain-cycle”
Keon Masters reintroduces himself on Many Thanks
All By Myself
At the top of 2018, the wildly popular indie-rock band Brave Baby, which Masters' fronted, decided to "take some time," as he puts it. Masters remained largely quiet over the following 18 months, slowly amassing a group of uniquely Keon songs for his debut album, Many Thanks.
By Heath Ellison
Features
Originally released as a single in June 2019, "FEEL NUTHIN'" was Masters' debut song as a solo artist, over one year after his popular indie band, Brave Baby, went on hiatus. He released his first album, Many Thanks, in October 2019, which received positive feedback for its hooks and willingness to break away from his previous project.

