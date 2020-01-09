Ian Gwinnup is feeling "Pure Vibes" on new single

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
Gwinnup hopes to drop a new song "every week or so" in the near future
Pop singer-songwriter Ian Gwinnup surprised fans on Jan. 6 with an unannounced single, titled "Pure Vibes."
According to the singer, the "basic inspiration was just me experimenting with a talk box vocoder, running my vocals and guitar lick through, and then chopping them up a little."
Once he finished the beat, Gwinnup says he was reminded of "those moments when you just meet someone and click and everything's so easy."
With a runtime under two minutes, the new song is brisk, but has plenty of the high energy pop frills people expect from Gwinnup. In the near future, the songwriter plans to drop a new song "every week or so."
"I just want to explore and make all sorts of tracks without having to commit to an overarching concept," he says. "I feel like it'll be more exciting for me and anyone listening."